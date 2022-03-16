Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 603,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 12,059,157 shares.The stock last traded at $16.99 and had previously closed at $15.45.

CPNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion and a PE ratio of -12.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,121,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,857,167.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coupang by 3,081.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Coupang by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

