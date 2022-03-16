CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $383.37

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 383.37 ($4.99) and traded as low as GBX 288 ($3.75). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 288 ($3.75), with a volume of 166 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 635 ($8.26) price target on shares of CPPGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 341.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 382.38. The company has a market cap of £25.64 million and a PE ratio of 200.00.

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

