Credit Suisse Group Cuts H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target to CHF 140

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 142 to CHF 140 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.42.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 888,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

