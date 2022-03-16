Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 9.50 Per Share

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 293.72 ($3.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £754.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 317.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 353.13. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 247 ($3.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 469 ($6.10).

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Peter Truscott bought 30,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($120,156.05). Also, insider David Arnold bought 3,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.53) per share, with a total value of £10,440 ($13,576.07). Insiders have acquired a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,194,000 over the last three months.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRST. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.33) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.59) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.07) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.98) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 419.78 ($5.46).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

