Critical Contrast: BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) versus Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BellRing Brands and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands 2.20% -1.30% 5.71% Sow Good N/A -40.16% -34.35%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BellRing Brands and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 0 1 7 0 2.88 Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

BellRing Brands presently has a consensus target price of $33.14, suggesting a potential upside of 32.20%. Given BellRing Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than Sow Good.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BellRing Brands and Sow Good’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands $1.25 billion 0.78 $27.60 million $0.72 34.82 Sow Good $470,000.00 22.51 -$5.32 million N/A N/A

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Sow Good on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

