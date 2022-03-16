Critical Survey: Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) versus Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Cue Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California -138.85% -35.02% -11.62% Cue Health N/A N/A N/A

92.9% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Cue Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California $130.51 million 15.52 -$181.22 million ($0.89) -10.29 Cue Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cue Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Biosciences of California.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Biosciences of California and Cue Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cue Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 265.72%. Given Pacific Biosciences of California’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pacific Biosciences of California is more favorable than Cue Health.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California beats Cue Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases. It also offers binding kits, such as modified DNA polymerase used to bind SMRTbell libraries to the polymerase in preparation for sequencing; and sequencing kits comprise reagents required for on-instrument, real-time sequencing, including the phospholinked nucleotides. The company serves research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; public health labs, hospitals and clinical research institutes, contract research organizations, and academic institutions; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. It markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as through distribution partners in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a development and commercialization agreement with Invitae Corporation. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. in 2005. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Cue Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego.

