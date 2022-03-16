Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.380-$1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.87 million.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $787.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

