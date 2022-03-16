Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $417,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 76.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 73.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 25,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 135.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 46,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

In related news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $502,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,859 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,951. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

