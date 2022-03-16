Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $272,000 Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $137.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $112.70 and a 52-week high of $146.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

