Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 207,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENS opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.20. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

