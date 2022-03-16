Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $252,000 in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE:SITC opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.96%.

SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.