Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $282,000 in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter worth about $18,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lovesac by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lovesac by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 179,722 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,078,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lovesac by 2,184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 134,530 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $256,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,001. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $606.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.33. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $95.51.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOVE. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. lifted their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

