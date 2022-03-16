Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,340 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 18,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 468,486 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 110,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 34,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKTR shares. BTIG Research lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

