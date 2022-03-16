Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.86.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BFAM opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 114.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.69 and its 200-day moving average is $135.84.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.