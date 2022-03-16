Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $27.84 and last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 12404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

Specifically, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CYRX. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a current ratio of 16.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.43.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($5.31). The business had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

About Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.