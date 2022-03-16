CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

CSG Systems International has increased its dividend by 6.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. CSG Systems International has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other CSG Systems International news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGS. StockNews.com cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. William Blair began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

