CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.02 Million

Analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CUROGet Rating) to post $270.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $227.90 million. CURO Group reported sales of $196.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CUROGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,790,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,362,000 after acquiring an additional 118,918 shares during the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,559,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 77,191 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,041,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 22,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 975,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

CURO traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $11.56. 79,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.69. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

