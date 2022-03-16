Daniel Leib Sells 20,000 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:DFIN traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,688. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The company had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DFIN shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,730,000 after purchasing an additional 92,667 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 130.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 47.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 44,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

