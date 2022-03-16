Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.94.
Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter.
Danske Bank A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danske Bank A/S (DNKEY)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.