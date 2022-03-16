Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.