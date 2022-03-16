Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives $167.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,979,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,258,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $5.79 on Friday, reaching $130.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,976. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

