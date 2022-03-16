David C. Sims Acquires 1,304 Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) CFO David C. Sims acquired 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $12,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:GRF opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $10.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. CSS LLC IL raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

