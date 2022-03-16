Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DVDCF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €10.80 ($11.87) to €9.50 ($10.44) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.40) to €12.10 ($13.30) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Davide Campari-Milano stock remained flat at $$10.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,527. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

