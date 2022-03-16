Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the lowest is ($0.94). Delcath Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Delcath Systems.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCTH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $661,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delcath Systems by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delcath Systems by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCTH traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.57. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

