Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 5,463 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $223,983.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $219,995.01.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $274,625.52.

On Monday, March 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $273,216.84.

On Friday, March 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $273,082.68.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $277,711.20.

On Thursday, February 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $282,809.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $288,108.60.

On Friday, February 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $294,279.96.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $296,091.12.

On Monday, February 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $284,620.44.

DK opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.85. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.25) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,037,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 308,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 167,189 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 158,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

