Deliveroo (LON:ROO) PT Lowered to GBX 163 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 201 ($2.61) to GBX 163 ($2.12) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 208 ($2.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 165 ($2.15) price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.03) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 278 ($3.62).

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 145.78. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of GBX 100.95 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 396.80 ($5.16). The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.28), for a total value of £68,841.50 ($89,520.81).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

