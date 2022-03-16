Design Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DSGN stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. Design Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $970.29 million and a P/E ratio of -20.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,438,000 after buying an additional 902,960 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.