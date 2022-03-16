Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 784,900 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the February 13th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DESP. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE DESP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 136,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,901. The company has a market capitalization of $792.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,706.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Despegar.com by 163.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,146,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,641 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,578,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,032,000 after buying an additional 1,298,759 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 124.5% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 1,073,267 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 178.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 449,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 84.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after buying an additional 344,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

