Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target to GBX 230

Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 230 ($2.99) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Abrdn to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.71) to GBX 260 ($3.38) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 210 ($2.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abrdn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 271.75 ($3.53).

Shares of ABDN opened at GBX 201.40 ($2.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 227.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 243.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.40. Abrdn has a 52 week low of GBX 164.80 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.91).

In related news, insider Stephanie Bruce acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £79,600 ($103,511.05). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith acquired 50,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £99,695.40 ($129,642.91).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

