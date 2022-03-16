Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Price Target to €3.10

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.10 ($3.41) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ISNPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.52) to €2.70 ($2.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.41) to €3.15 ($3.46) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.70 ($4.07) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($2.91) to €2.75 ($3.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

OTCMKTS ISNPY traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $13.34. 1,530,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,222. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

