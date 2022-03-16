Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Target Price to $3.00

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get CarLotz alerts:

LOTZ opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $200.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.18. CarLotz has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $9.08.

CarLotz ( NASDAQ:LOTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarLotz will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOTZ. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CarLotz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CarLotz by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,893,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CarLotz by 1,602.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 668,056 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CarLotz by 3,006.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 486,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CarLotz by 1,148.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 472,771 shares during the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarLotz Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.