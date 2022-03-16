Diamond Reaches Market Cap of $6.53 Million (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Diamond has a market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $10,867.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Diamond has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00004396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001432 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00048344 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,671,029 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

