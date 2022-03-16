Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,595 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,765 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $124.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $142.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

