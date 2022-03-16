DigitalBits (XDB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.27 Million

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $296.75 million and $3.27 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.07 or 0.00245059 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011389 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003818 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00034048 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.48 or 0.00945041 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.