Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on April 1st

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Dine Brands Global has decreased its dividend payment by 45.9% over the last three years. Dine Brands Global has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.
DIN stock opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average of $78.56.
In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 31,432 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 16,019 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.20.
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
