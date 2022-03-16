Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on April 1st

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Dine Brands Global has decreased its dividend payment by 45.9% over the last three years. Dine Brands Global has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

DIN stock opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average of $78.56.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 31,432 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 16,019 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.