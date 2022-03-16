Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Shares Down 3.4%

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.28. 8,032 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 874% from the average session volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWOW. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion World Without Waste ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion World Without Waste ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion World Without Waste ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

