DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ DLO opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. DLocal has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in DLocal by 890.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 173,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DLocal by 121.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 45,371 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DLocal by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DLocal by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 192,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLO shares. HSBC upgraded shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.09.

About DLocal (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

