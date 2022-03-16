dMY Technology Group Inc VI (NYSE:DMYS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

dMY Technology Group Inc VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in dMY Technology Group Inc VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in dMY Technology Group Inc VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in dMY Technology Group Inc VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in dMY Technology Group Inc VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in dMY Technology Group Inc VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,309,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMYS opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. dMY Technology Group Inc VI has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76.

dMY Technology Group Inc VI is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. dMY Technology Group Inc VI is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

