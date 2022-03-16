Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.63 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.80 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$8.000 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,306. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.