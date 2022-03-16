Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.89

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$69.89 and last traded at C$69.80, with a volume of 261580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$69.21.

A number of analysts have commented on DOL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.16.

In other Dollarama news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

