Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) PT Lowered to GBX 410

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 425 ($5.53) to GBX 410 ($5.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

DPUKY stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

