Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Jack Lee Hess Buys 2,000 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jack Lee Hess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00.

Shares of DGICA opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.08. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.50 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGICA. StockNews.com downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 636.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

