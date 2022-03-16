DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $76.55

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.55 and last traded at $76.77, with a volume of 215489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.97.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.14 and a beta of -0.16.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total value of $567,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 390,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,474 shares of company stock worth $48,338,691 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

