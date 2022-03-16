Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$40.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Dorel Industries stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $247.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.95. Dorel Industries has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $23.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

