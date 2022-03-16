Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 15,000 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $209,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $876,600.00.

NYSE LPG opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $522.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.16. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.