Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Douglas Dynamics has raised its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Douglas Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 48.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $152.95 million for the quarter. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $368,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $91,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,810 shares of company stock worth $639,557 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 209.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 87,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

