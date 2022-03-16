Douglas Listman Sells 1,379 Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) CAO Douglas Listman sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $22,588.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of COHN opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. Cohen & Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.
Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.
