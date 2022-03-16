Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $41.23.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 75.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 309.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

