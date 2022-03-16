Driver Group (LON:DRV) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.84

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.84 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 38.81 ($0.50). Driver Group shares last traded at GBX 38.81 ($0.50), with a volume of 13,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £21.13 million and a PE ratio of 18.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Driver Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

In other news, insider Steven Norris bought 50,000 shares of Driver Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £23,500 ($30,559.17). Also, insider Mark Wheeler bought 25,000 shares of Driver Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,003.90).

Driver Group Company Profile (LON:DRV)

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Europe & Americas, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.

