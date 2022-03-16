DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.46. The stock had a trading volume of 28,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $128.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.37 and a 200-day moving average of $116.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

