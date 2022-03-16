Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 17,379 Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 17,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.84 per share, with a total value of $1,387,539.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 39,796 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.88 per share, with a total value of $3,178,904.48.

On Monday, March 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,810 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $5,302,041.60.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 82,440 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.57 per share, with a total value of $7,136,830.80.

On Friday, February 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 29,629 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.36 per share, with a total value of $2,677,276.44.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 1,020 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.80 per share, with a total value of $92,616.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 184,519 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.72 per share, with a total value of $15,816,968.68.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 12,200 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.01 per share, with a total value of $1,183,522.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 32,491 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,760.41.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 6,050 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.88 per share, for a total transaction of $555,874.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 67,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,930,352.20.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average is $125.33. Duolingo Inc has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,150,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,908,000. Finally, KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $430,353,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUOL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

